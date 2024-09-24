West Babylon crash victims fighting for their lives, as community comes together in prayer

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. -- A Long Island community gathered again Monday to support the families impacted by a tragic weekend crash in West Babylon that left two people dead and four teenagers seriously injured.

Just steps away from Good Samaritan Hospital, where 17-year-old Bella Trezza is fighting for her life, her school joined in that fight through prayer at a vigil at St. John the Baptist Diocesan High School.

"To pray for healing, to pray for the power of God to be with Bella," Principal Vincent Albrecht said.

The high school senior and aspiring nurse, known as a bright ray of sunshine, is on life support.

"She's in our hearts. The kids in the school are wearing these little bows for Bella, because they love her so much," said Albrecht.

Siblings Bella & Austin Trezza remain hospitalized

According to a GoFundMe page, Trezza was driving her brother and a few friends home from a party around 1 a.m. Saturday when they were sideswiped. Police said 33-year-old Michael Desmond ran a red light and struck the car. He was killed in the crash.

Trezza's brother, Austin, who is a West Babylon High School graduate and volunteer with the fire department, is also hospitalized.

"Austin is an amazing young man with a bright future," West Babylon Fire Chief Steven Kamalic said.

Their emotional father was embraced by those at the vigil, on a night of reflection that friends say was needed.

"I feel like that brought us together and it made me feel like Bella is getting stronger from our prayers," said junior Callie Missig.

West Babylon crash leaves 2 dead, 4 injured

Also in their prayers are 18-year-old Jack Murphy and 16-year-old Anthony Pagliuca, who are hospitalized with serious injuries, and the family of 18-year-old Riley Goot, a West Babylon High School graduate who was killed in the crash.

"Be careful when you're driving and make sure you don't take someone's life," Missig added.

The schools with students involved say they are offering continued support, including counselors, to help students and staff get through this difficult time.

Services for Goot will begin Wednesday, and he will be laid to rest Thursday.