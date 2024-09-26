West Babylon crash victim Bella Trezza, 17, dies

Outpouring of support from LI community for West Babylon crash victims

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. -- There's a tragic update to the weekend crash in West Babylon.

Bella Trezza, 17, has died, her school announced. She had been fighting for her life since the crash.

Authorities said Trezza was struck by a vehicle driven by Michael Desmond, 33, who they say failed to stop at a red light before the 1 a.m. Saturday crash in West Babylon.

Desmond was killed in the crash, along with 18-year-old Ryan Goot. Goot was in the car that was struck with Trezza, her brother Austin, 18, Jack Murphy, 18, and Anthony Pagluca, 16.

"It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved senior, Bella Trezza," St. John the Baptist Diocesan High School posted on social media. "The SJB Community remembers Bella as a bright ray of sunshine, and continues to pray for her brother, Austin, Bella's family, and all those affected by the accident through this difficult time."

The school had hosted a prayer vigil for Trezza and the other victims earlier this week.

Goot's funeral is being held Thursday.