Watch CBS News
Local News

West Babylon crash victim Bella Trezza, 17, dies

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Outpouring of support from LI community for West Babylon crash victims
Outpouring of support from LI community for West Babylon crash victims 02:19

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. -- There's a tragic update to the weekend crash in West Babylon

Bella Trezza, 17, has died, her school announced. She had been fighting for her life since the crash. 

Authorities said Trezza was struck by a vehicle driven by Michael Desmond, 33, who they say failed to stop at a red light before the 1 a.m. Saturday crash in West Babylon. 

Desmond was killed in the crash, along with 18-year-old Ryan Goot. Goot was in the car that was struck with Trezza, her brother Austin, 18, Jack Murphy, 18, and Anthony Pagluca, 16. 

"It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved senior, Bella Trezza," St. John the Baptist Diocesan High School posted on social media. "The SJB Community remembers Bella as a bright ray of sunshine, and continues to pray for her brother, Austin, Bella's family, and all those affected by the accident through this difficult time."

The school had hosted a prayer vigil for Trezza and the other victims earlier this week. 

Goot's funeral is being held Thursday. 

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is managing editor of CBS New York. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.