Fundraiser held for Farmingdale families affected by deadly bus crash

WANTAGH, N.Y. -- The Farmingdale community on Long Island held a fundraiser Wednesday after the September bus crash in Orange County that injured several high school band members and took the lives of two adults.

"It's been tough, but this tragedy has brought out the best in humanity and that's the truth. People from all over the country have stepped up," Farmingdale High School President Jed Herman said. "I think in this case, the kids will be OK because they have each other."

He attended a fundraiser for Farmingdale families Wednesday at Mulcahy's in Wantagh.

"The Islanders, the Giants, the Yankees, they all pitched in. And the police unions, the commissioner, the Nassau County Executive, all making it one big pitch to help out these Farmingdale families," said John Theissen, with the John Theissen Children's Foundation.

"They went through a lot and the kids went through a lot. So we're gonna do the right thing here tonight, raise some money, put it back to the marching band, and they will distribute it to families as they feel fit," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

Many wore green t-shirts saying "Dalers" and "Daler Strong" in support of the school's marching band.

"It's just us giving back to the community and just seeing how everyone can come together in such a time of need," said Kyla Koch, a former member of the marching band.

"It's a terrible loss to the community," Farmingdale resident Denise Marzano-Doty said.

For the students, it will be a long road to recovery, both physically and emotionally.

"I think there's gonna be a lot of needs for kids and families, and some of those we don't know about yet, and so I think the money is a good thing," Herman said.

The principal says one more child is still at the hospital. He's asking for continued prayers.

To make a donation, visit muls.com.