New bill cracking down on lithium-ion batteries introduced by NY lawmakers. Here's how it works.

NEW YORK -- New York lawmakers have introduced a bill that would crack down on lithium-ion batteries, which have caused a record number of fatal fires in New York City.

Rep. Ritchie Torres introduced the Setting Consumer Standards for Lithium-Ion Batteries Act on the House floor Tuesday.

Lithium-ion battery legislation introduced in Congress

The bill requires the Consumer Product Safety Commission to establish a safety standard for rechargeable lithium-ion batteries used in devices like electric scooters and bikes.

"Poorly manufactured lithium-ion batteries, largely imported from China, are hidden ticking time bombs waiting to detonate in American homes and communities," Torres said.

CBS New York's Lisa Rozner spoke with Torres before he went on the House floor.

"One of the safety standards is to require that all lithium-ion batteries conform to UL certification, to voluntary standards of certification," he said.

"UL" stands for Underwriters Laboratories, a company that ensures electronic products meet safety standards.

Torres expected the House to pass the bill Wednesday, followed by the Senate in the near future. He expects the president to sign the bill within a year.

Lithium-ion batteries cause devastating fires in NYC

Torres said between 2019 and 2023, the New York City Fire Department reported more than 400 fires, 300 injuries and 12 deaths from fire caused by lithium-ion batteries.

Shocking video from March 2023 shows how a lithium-ion battery charging an e-bike sparked a five-alarm fire that wiped out a Grand Concourse supermarket and laundromat. A year later, witnesses say it's a miracle no one died, but dozens lost jobs and convenient access to produce.

Khalid Raja owns a neighboring business and says he's felt the impact of the loss.

"There was a lot of foot traffic so we are down almost 40 percent in business," he said.

Raja says he's in favor of regulation.

"Motorbikes should be regulated, at least, if not banned. But at least it should be regulated," he said. "Crazy because one little battery can destroy the whole business."