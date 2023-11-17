FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh calls on private industries to do more for lithium-ion battery safety

FDNY Commissioner calls on industries to do more for lithium-ion battery safety

FDNY Commissioner calls on industries to do more for lithium-ion battery safety

FDNY Commissioner calls on industries to do more for lithium-ion battery safety

NEW YORK -- FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh is calling on private industries to do a lot more when it comes to lithium-ion batteries.

That includes online retailers who sell dangerous batteries.

Hundreds of fires in New York City have been linked to lithium-ion batteries, including one over the weekend that killed three family members.

"These are people dying in fires. There's something they could do today that might save someone tomorrow, and that might be taking the device down, it might be sending a notice to someone who bought one of these before they were regulated, or it might be putting money into a PSA," Kavanagh said.

Related story: Online marketplace removes fake UL labels after CBS New York investigation

You can watch the entire interview with the fire commissioner on "The Point with Marcia Kramer" this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2 and streaming on CBS News New York.