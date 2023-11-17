Watch CBS News
Local News

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh calls on private industries to do more for lithium-ion battery safety

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

FDNY Commissioner calls on industries to do more for lithium-ion battery safety
FDNY Commissioner calls on industries to do more for lithium-ion battery safety 00:41

NEW YORK -- FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh is calling on private industries to do a lot more when it comes to lithium-ion batteries.

That includes online retailers who sell dangerous batteries.

Hundreds of fires in New York City have been linked to lithium-ion batteries, including one over the weekend that killed three family members.

"These are people dying in fires. There's something they could do today that might save someone tomorrow, and that might be taking the device down, it might be sending a notice to someone who bought one of these before they were regulated, or it might be putting money into a PSA," Kavanagh said.

You can watch the entire interview with the fire commissioner on "The Point with Marcia Kramer" this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2 and streaming on CBS News New York.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 17, 2023 / 7:11 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.