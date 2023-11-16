Watch CBS News
Local News

Online marketplace removes fake UL labels after CBS New York investigation

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Online marketplace selling fake UL labels removing items from site
Online marketplace selling fake UL labels removing items from site 00:38

NEW YORK -- We have an update on fake UL labels being sold online.

In the wake of so many e-bike fires, New York City now requires lithium-ion batteries to be UL certified, but CBS New York investigative reporter Tim McNicholas found fake certification stickers being sold by an online marketplace headquartered in China.

McNicholas reached out, and they responded, saying counterfeit items are not allowed on their site and that the items have been removed.

The FDNY says lithium-ion batteries have caused more than 200 fires and 17 deaths in the city so far this year.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 16, 2023 / 6:55 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.