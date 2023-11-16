Online marketplace removes fake UL labels after CBS New York investigation

NEW YORK -- We have an update on fake UL labels being sold online.

In the wake of so many e-bike fires, New York City now requires lithium-ion batteries to be UL certified, but CBS New York investigative reporter Tim McNicholas found fake certification stickers being sold by an online marketplace headquartered in China.

McNicholas reached out, and they responded, saying counterfeit items are not allowed on their site and that the items have been removed.

The FDNY says lithium-ion batteries have caused more than 200 fires and 17 deaths in the city so far this year.