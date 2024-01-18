FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh pushes for national legislation regarding lithium-ion battery safety standards

WASHINGTON -- FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh traveled to Washington on Thursday to address the pressing issue of unregulated lithium-ion batteries blamed for causing deadly fires in the city.

The fire commissioner highlighted the need for urgent action regarding the potentially deadly devices used in electric bikes and scooters.

Kavanagh said in the last few years, lithium-ion batteries have caused almost 500 fires and killed 24 people in New York City.

The commissioner is calling for legislation that would require a national safety standard for the batteries.

"Without the passage of legislation that would require a national safety standard for these batteries, we will continue to see these enter our ports and enter cities and towns all over America," Kavanagh said.

Non-UL certified batteries are banned in New York City, but Kavanagh says stores and websites continue to sell them, which is why national legislation is crucial.