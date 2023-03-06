Investigators trying to determine if e-scooter battery that exploded inside Bronx supermarket was illegal

Crews trying to figure out if battery that started massive Bronx fire was legal

NEW YORK -- There are questions over whether the battery on an e-scooter that caused a massive fire in the Bronx was legal.

There have been more than two dozen fires in the city caused by these kinds of batteries in 2023 so far.

Multiple agencies were on the scene Monday, more than 24 hours after the fire started.

Just before 11 a.m. Sunday, a fire destroyed the supermarket and laundromat at Grand Concourse between East 180th Street and 181st.

"Very convenient, the supermarket and the laundromat. It's a huge loss for the community," said Khalid Raja, who owns Quality Discount Inc. next door.

"We have another supermarket over there, but it's kinda small and crowded. Couple of blocks, no big deal," said Milagros Mercado.

White it's an inconvenience, Mercado said she's glad the flames didn't jump into her apartment building next door.

"Very tragic. It could've been worse, people could've lost their lives," said Mercado.

Businesses on the other side of the supermarket were spared and open Monday. There was minor damage inside the discount store next door from firefighters working the blaze, not the flames.

"They break the ceiling on my side to make sure that there's no fire," said Raja.

The FDNY released video showing the moment an e-scooter battery in the back of the supermarket exploded.

Fires started by lithium-ion batteries are hard to put out, they said.

"There's something they call thermal runaway that happens with lithium-ion batteries. There are many small cells in the one large battery. And once it's on fire, it's incredibly difficult to extinguish and each cell can then catch fire and so it's a tremendous volume of fire," said FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh.

Seven people - five firefighters, an EMS worker and a Con Edison worker - were hurt in the fire. According to the fire department, all FDNY personnel were treated and released from the hospital.

Fire marshals continue to investigate.

The FDNY said anyone with an e-bike or e-scooter should check if it's UL tested and certified.