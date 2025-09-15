LIRR's biggest union to announce whether it will join strike. Here's an update on where things stand.

The potential Long Island Rail Road strike faces a key vote Monday, as the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen decides whether it will join the work stoppage.

The BLET, the country's largest rail union, is calling for a 16% wage increase over the next three years, but the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's current offer is 9.5%.

Three of the five unions that represent more than 3,000 LIRR workers have already voted to walk off the job at 12:01 p.m. Thursday, if there's no deal. The looming strike could impact nearly 300,000 commuters.

The results of the latest vote are expected to be announced during a news conference at noon in Midtown.

"It would just be total chaos"

The MTA has announced contingency plans, including bus service bridging the gap between select LIRR stations and subway stops, which officials say would run every 10 minutes.

Riders we spoke with said they're bracing for the worst.

"I'm praying that they don't have a strike. So many people on Long Island rely on the Long Island Rail Road to get into the city, and if we had to rely on the shuttle buses, it would just be total chaos," rider Marie Drexler said.

"The shuttle bus is a couple towns over from where I live on Long Island, so I would probably have to Uber there, and then take the shuttle bus, and then take the subway from Jamaica," said rider Chris Yates.

LIRR strike could impact Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black

LIRR President Rob Free is urging the union to weigh all options, with growing concerns about the impact a strike would have on commuters, but also the upcoming Ryder Cup, which begins on Friday, Sept. 26.

Officials say a quarter of a million golf fans, including President Trump, are expected to attend the event at Bethpage State Park in Nassau County, and nearly half of them are expected to take the train.

A strike could be delayed if a Presidential Emergency Mediation Board weighs in, but it's unclear if Gov. Kathy Hochul would request such an intervention.