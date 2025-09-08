Long Island Rail Road workers threaten to strike unless MTA agrees to raises

Unions representing half the Long Island Rail Road workforce are threatening to go on strike in 10 days unless the Metropolitan Transportation Authority agrees to their demands for raises.

The unions representing more than 3,700 LIRR workers, including engineers and ticket workers, claim higher wages are three years overdue to reasonably keep up with the cost of living.

The MTA says the LIRR already has the highest paid railroad workforce in the nation and that the unions are being unreasonable. Engineers earn an average of $160,000 per year, with overtime, according to the agency.

"We have to stick up to the riders, and riders are a little frustrated seeing all this overtime and triple wages," MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said.

The unions already turned down a 9.5% raise over the next three years, which other MTA unions accepted. One of them walked the picket lines for three days during the NJ Transit strike in May.

The MTA is making contingency plans for shuttle buses between stations and Queens subway stops in case a strike happens.

LIRR riders brace for possible strike

The chance for the first LIRR strike in more than 30 years has riders bracing for the potential fallout on the nation's busiest commuter railroad, which shuttles between New York City and the eastern reaches of Long Island.

"I don't have sympathy for the union workers. I think they're paid very well," one rider said.

"I know that they deserve more," said another.

"I pull for the unions but at the same time, it's like, everyone is struggling right now," a third rider said.

State lawmakers say Long Island cannot afford a rail strike.

"Perhaps it's time for the governor to reach out to the president and ask for a mediator to be appointed to avert this strike that's really on the horizon," State Sen. Jack Martins said.

Governor blames Trump administration for uncertainty

A spokesperson for Gov. Kathy Hochul blamed the Trump administration for ending mediation too soon between the unions and MTA, and called on the unions to return to the bargaining table.

"Let's be clear: Long Islanders are now facing the possibility of a labor action on the LIRR because the Trump Administration took the unprecedented and reckless step of ending federal mediation early. It's now up to the unions to come to the table and negotiate in good faith with the MTA," Hochul's spokesperson said.

The unions plan to announce the results of their membership vote next Monday, which could leave only three days until the September 18 deadline to avert a strike.