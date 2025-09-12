3 of 5 LIRR unions vote to authorize strike just 2 weeks before Ryder Cup begins

Three of the five Long Island Rail Road unions have voted to authorize a strike. A potential walkout would start next Thursday and impact 270,000 daily riders.

The LIRR president is urging the union to return to negotiations with concerns growing about the impact a strike would have on the upcoming Ryder Cup, which begins Sept. 26.

Years in the making, a quarter million golf fans are expected to attend the Ryder Cup at Bethpage State Park, and nearly half those fans will be taking the LIRR to get there.

So what happens if LIRR workers walk off the job?

"Our plan is to provide service for the Ryder Cup. That's what our plan is. We want to continue to do so. We're adding trains. We're adding stops," LIRR President Rob Free said.

Free is urging the unions to come back and talk.

"We will meet with them anytime they're ready to sit down and truly negotiate a contract, a fair and reasonable contract," he said.

But holding out for 16% raises, a union spokesman said to Free in a statement, "The Ryder Cup won't be affected if you settle the contract. We are only asking for the status quo along with a rate of inflation."

The Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen union said in a statement the current proposal from the MTA would result in its workers actually losing money due to the cost of living.

The MTA earlier this week argued that the LIRR already has the highest paid railroad workers in the nation.

Local businesses, like Croxley's, worry about their own bottom line. The ale house rebranded as Croxley's Ryder Cup Clubhouse for the event, and co-owners Joe Rodriguez and Joe Mendolia say they've been banking on the expected boom for years.

"We're definitely concerned. If that goes down and people can't travel, it's going to affect not only our business, but the entire block," Rodriguez said.

"We have extra staff coming from other locations ready to work, so it's been super important to us," Mendolia said.

If the trains don't run, fans still shouldn't plan to drive. Parking is already tight.

"We have a hard time here with just people coming into the village on a normal day or a normal weekend where, you know, we have the crowds and people complain about traffic and parking," Chiddy's Cheesesteaks owner Daron Benbenisti said. "Add 50,000 more [drivers] just for fun, it's definitely going to create chaos."

He hopes both sides can serve up a deal with 11 days left.

"A railroad strike could really be devastating," Benbenisti said.

In addition to rail service, shuttle buses from Jones Beach and ride-shares are part of the PGA's plan.

Business owners hope behind the scenes, the LIRR is working on ways to boost capacity so the Ryder Cup can focus on golf, not gridlock.