Bethpage Black on Long Island is gearing up for 2025 Ryder Cup. Here's what to know.

The 2025 Ryder Cup is set for late September at Bethpage Black, and anticipation for the event couldn't be higher.

While many fans are still wondering who will ultimately make the U.S. and Europe teams, the public can expect the most passionate and talented golfers in the world to descend on the Long Island village of Farmingdale.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to attend

For the first time in its history, the event is being held on the famed Bethpage Black course. More than 500,000 people registered for the ticket lottery.

"We sold out of Thursday through Sunday in about 48 hours," Ryder Cup Director Bryan Karns said.

However, Karns said Thursday practice round tickets for the event are still available.

"This is an incredibly passionate fan base," Karns said.

The Ryder Cup is considered by many the Super Bowl of golf and is on the bucket list of fans from all over the world.

"One of the most chaotic and exiting events that golf has," one golfer at the course said Thursday.

The event has an entire Farmingdale community counting the days until the first ball is officially struck. The village of Farmingdale and the businesses there are bursting with anticipation for one of professional golf's premier events.

"Oh, absolutely, people are going to be in here. We are preparing for it," Flux Coffee barista Kevin Sowkey said.

What to know about Bethpage Black and how to get there

Bethpage Black has been preparing for the event for three years and those in attendance will be experiencing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The Black Course is special because it is a public golf course.

"Public golfers representing so many different backgrounds and demographics that all have a sense of ownership, Bethpage is their golf course. It's New York's golf course," Karns said.

Crowds of 50,000 are expected on each of the four days, with many fans already concerned about where they will be able to park. Organizers say your best bet is taking the Long Island Railroad to Farmingdale.

"We will run our shuttles from Farmingdale train station to the main entrance. We will have ride-shares on site -- Yellow Course, No. 11 -- and then we have Jones Beach for general public parking, which will run shuttles," said Evan Crowder, operations manager for the PGA of America.

Ryder Cup rosters and format

The Ryder Cup is held every two years, with each team's roster consisting of six automatic qualifiers, based on where they stand in the points standings in mid-August, and six captain's picks.

Though this year's rosters have not yet been finalized, expect to see Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy, each multiple major championship winners, tee it up on Sept. 26. DeChambeau has reportedly been selected by Team USA Captain Keegan Bradley, and McIlroy will be an automatic qualifier for Team Europe.

The players will compete in a combination of match play formats over three days -- foursomes (alternate shot), four ball (best ball), and singles. Each match is worth 1 point and to win the Ryder Cup, one side must amass at least 14.5 points.

The U.S. has won the Ryder Cup a record 27 times, but since the event switched to a U.S. vs. Europe format in 1979, Europe leads 12-11, including a victory in 2023.