Long Island Rail Road strike plans released by MTA as it braces for possible work stoppage

With the Long Island Rail Road's first strike in 30 years looming, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority released its plan for commuters if train service is indeed forced to be suspended.

The MTA said Thursday nearly 300,000 regular LIRR riders should work from home, if possible, but limited bus service would make connections with the New York City subway in the event of a work stoppage.

Unions representing more than 3,700 LIRR workers, including engineers and ticket workers, could go on strike as soon as September 18. They are demanding a pay raise to keep up with the cost of living, but the MTA argues they are already the highest paid railroad workforce in America, earning an average of $160,000 per year with overtime.

Commuter alternatives in case of LIRR strike

If the unions authorize a strike, the MTA says buses will run every 10 minutes between three LIRR stations and the subway in Queens during peak hours, Manhattan-bound from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and Long Island-bound from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, for essential workers and those who cannot work remotely.

The buses would run from:

Bellmore Station (LIRR) to Howard Beach-JFK Airport (A)

Hicksville Station (LIRR) to Mets-Willets Point (7)

Ronkonkoma Station (LIRR) to Mets-Willets Point (7)

Nassau County commuters should use Nassau Inter-County Express (NICE) buses to reach the subway at Flushing-Main Street on the 7 line or the Jamaica Bus Terminal, according to the MTA.

The MTA recommended these subway stations as alternatives for commuter drop-offs, but noted parking is not available.

Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue (A)

Kew Gardens Union Turnpike (E)(F)

Mets-Willets Point (7)

Ozone Park-Lefferts Boulevard (A)

Parsons Boulevard (F)

Sheepshead Bay (B)/(Q)

Woodhaven Boulevard (J)

In the event of a strike, riders would be issued prorated refunds on September monthly tickets, pending MTA Board approval, the agency said.

Click here for more information about the MTA's LIRR strike plan.