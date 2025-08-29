Legionnaires' investigation in Harlem closed by NYC Health Department

New York City's investigation into a deadly Legionnaires' disease cluster in Harlem is over, the city Health Department said.

Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Morse said Friday on a video call that no new cases of the severe pneumonia have been reported in the Central Harlem neighborhoods since August 9.

According to the city, 114 Legionnaires' cases were confirmed after the outbreak started midsummer. Seven people died from the disease.

"While today marks a hopeful step forward for our city, I recognize that we are also grieving," Morse said.

The Central Harlem outbreak was first reported July 25 and later traced to 12 cooling towers at 10 buildings, including Harlem Hospital and three others run by the city. Health officials said the towers were drained and disinfected by mid-August.

As more and more cases were reported, some Harlem lawmakers called for stricter laws on cooling tower inspections by requiring more testing and raising fines on those who do not comply.

In a statement Friday, Mayor Eric Adams said the city must learn and implement new steps to improve detection of Legionella bacteria and stop future clusters.

Several lawsuits over the cluster are also in the works.

An unrelated Legionnaires' investigation is underway in the Bronx after cases were reported an apartment building. City health officials said there is no threat of a community cluster there.

What is Legionnaires' disease?

Legionnaires' disease is a kind of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria, which grows in warm water. It is spread by inhaling contaminated mist, but is not contagious.

Common sources of exposure are cooling towers, hot tubs and spray fountains, health officials say.

Patients experience flu-like symptoms with Legionnaires' disease, including cough, fever, chills, muscle aches and shortness of breath. According to the health department, symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure.

Those most at risk include individuals over age 50, smokers, immunocompromised individuals and those with chronic lung disease.

contributed to this report.