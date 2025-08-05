NYC Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Harlem leads to 2nd death. Here's what to know about the symptoms.

A Legionnaires' disease outbreak in New York City has led to at least 58 cases, including two reported deaths.

The city's health department is now warning New Yorkers to be on the lookout for any flulike symptoms.

What is Legionnaires' disease?

Legionnaires' Disease is a severe form of pneumonia that can lead to cough, fever, chills and difficulty breathing.

Health officials say the disease cannot be transmitted from person to person and can be treated with antibiotics.

Complications are less likely the earlier treatment begins.

Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Harlem

Officials say 58 people have been diagnosed since July 25, and 21 cases were serious enough to lead to hospitalization.

The outbreak is mostly contained to five zip codes across Central Harlem: 10027, 10030, 10035, 10037 and 10039.

If you live in one of the zones and develop flulike symptoms, contact a health care provider immediately, especially if you're at higher risk, including those ages 50 and older and cigarette smokers.

City officials believe the likely source of the bacteria causing the outbreak came from cooling towers in the affected communities. They ordered testing to be done and say the 11 that came back positive have all completed the remediation process.