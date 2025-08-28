7th death reported in Harlem Legionnaires' disease outbreak, NYC health officials say

Another death has been reported in connection to the Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Harlem, New York City health officials say.

The city health department announced Thursday that the death toll has risen to seven. They say the individual died before mid-August.

This comes just one week after the last death reported in the outbreak.

As of Thursday, there are 114 confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease in this outbreak with six patients currently hospitalized.

What we know about the Harlem Legionnaires' disease outbreak

The outbreak was first reported July 25 and was later traced back to 12 cooling towers at 10 buildings in Central Harlem, including Harlem Hospital and three other city-run buildings.

Health officials said all of the towers were drained and disinfected by mid-August.

No new cases have been reported in the impacted ZIP codes — 10027, 10030, 10035, 10037 and 10039 — since Aug. 13.

Several lawsuits are being filed over the outbreak.

An unrelated investigation is underway into Legionnaires' disease cases at an apartment building in the Bronx.

About Legionnaires' disease

Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria, which grow in warm water, and is spread by inhaling mist containing the bacteria. It is not contagious.

Health officials say common sources of exposure are cooling towers, hot tubs and spray fountains.

Patients will experience flu-like symptoms, including cough, fever, chills, muscle aches and shortness of breath. According to the health department, symptoms of Legionnaires' disease can appear two to 14 days after exposure.

Those most at risk include individuals over age 50, smokers, immunocompromised individuals and those with chronic lung disease.