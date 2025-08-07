NYC officials give update on Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Harlem

A deadly Legionnaires' disease outbreak in New York City has set health and community leaders on a campaign to educate the public on ways to prevent the bacteria from growing and spreading.

Harlem City Councilmember Yusef Salaam, New York State Sen. Cordell Cleare, Assemblyman Jordan Wright, and Dr. Michelle Morse, the interim commissioner of NYC Health, on Thursday held a news conference to update the public on the outbreak.

Legionnaires' disease cluster in Central Harlem

Three people have died out of more than 70 cases since the Central Harlem Legionnaires' disease cluster was discovered on July 25, according to NYC Health. Twenty-three people were hospitalized as of Thursday, Morse said.

Legionnaires' is a severe and potentially deadly form of pneumonia that grows in warm, stagnant water and spreads through mist in the air. Symptoms include cough, fever, chills, muscle aches and shortness of breath.

Officials believe they traced the outbreak to cooling towers on 11 buildings. Last week, the infected towers underwent antibacterial treatments to stop the Legionella bacteria from spreading, the interim health commissioner said.

"These cooling towers spray mist or droplets, and that mist is outdoors and can carry bacteria," Morse said. "Right now the risk to Central Harlem's community-at-large is not limited to any specific buildings."

So far, cases have been found in these zip codes: 10027, 10030, 10035, 10037 and 10039.

"I want Harlem residents to know that my office is working closely in coordination with the mayor's office and the New York Department of Health and Mental Hygiene to ensure that every contaminated cooling tower is remedied immediately and that ongoing testing is conducted throughout Harlem," Salaam said.

It's feared the number of cases could rise as more people may have been exposed, but are not yet symptomatic.

"It can take up to two weeks in certain people. Some people it can take a couple of days, but for the most part, it's between two days to 14 days," Tony Esselstyn, deputy chief medical officer at the NYC Department of Health and Hygiene, said.

Most people are at a low risk, but the bacteria poses a greater threat to smokers and people over 50. Anyone with symptoms in the identified zip codes is urged to see a health care provider.