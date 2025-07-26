Legionnaires' disease cluster in Central Harlem under investigation, health officials say

Cluster of Legionnaires' disease under investigation in Harlem

Cluster of Legionnaires' disease under investigation in Harlem

Cluster of Legionnaires' disease under investigation in Harlem

New York City health officials say they're investigating a cluster of Legionnaires' disease in Central Harlem and bordering areas.

Five people have been diagnosed with the disease since Friday, and others have been tested and are waiting on results.

No deaths have been reported.

City health officials say they're sampling and testing water from all cooling tower systems in the following ZIP codes: 10027, 10030, 10035 and 10037.

Adults who have been in the affected area and have flu-like symptoms or difficulty breathing are being urged to contact their health care provider.

What is Legionnaires' disease?

Legionnaires' is a type of pneumonia and has similar symptoms, including fever, chills, muscle aches and cough.

It is spread by breathing in water vapor that contains Legionella bacteria, which grows in warm water, and is not contagious.

When caught early, Legionnaires' disease can be treated with antibiotics.

Health officials urge anyone at higher risk — such as smokers, people with chronic lung conditions and anyone over age 50 — to seek care as soon as symptoms begin.