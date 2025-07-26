Watch CBS News
Local News

Legionnaires' disease cluster in Central Harlem under investigation, health officials say

By
Alecia Reid
Alecia Reid
Reporter, CBS New York
Alecia Reid is an award-winning, Emmy-nominated reporter for CBS News New York. She is a sustainability and social justice advocate; passionate about giving a voice to people who may not otherwise be able to tell their stories.
Read Full Bio
Alecia Reid

/ CBS New York

Cluster of Legionnaires' disease under investigation in Harlem
Cluster of Legionnaires' disease under investigation in Harlem 01:04

New York City health officials say they're investigating a cluster of Legionnaires' disease in Central Harlem and bordering areas.

Five people have been diagnosed with the disease since Friday, and others have been tested and are waiting on results.

No deaths have been reported.

City health officials say they're sampling and testing water from all cooling tower systems in the following ZIP codes:  10027, 10030, 10035 and 10037.

Adults who have been in the affected area and have flu-like symptoms or difficulty breathing are being urged to contact their health care provider.

What is Legionnaires' disease?

Legionnaires' is a type of pneumonia and has similar symptoms, including fever, chills, muscle aches and cough.

It is spread by breathing in water vapor that contains Legionella bacteria, which grows in warm water, and is not contagious.

When caught early, Legionnaires' disease can be treated with antibiotics.

Health officials urge anyone at higher risk — such as smokers, people with chronic lung conditions and anyone over age 50 — to seek care as soon as symptoms begin.

Alecia Reid

Alecia Reid is an award-winning, Emmy-nominated reporter for CBS News New York. She is a sustainability and social justice advocate; passionate about giving a voice to people who may not otherwise be able to tell their stories.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue