NYC Legionnaires' disease outbreak traced to Harlem Hospital cooling tower and other city-owned buildings

The Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Central Harlem has been traced to 12 cooling towers, including several at city-owned and operated buildings like Harlem Hospital, officials said Thursday.

Eleven of the 12 towers have undergone remediation, and the final one is expected to be completed Friday,

"I want to reassure everyone the air is safe to breathe and there is no risk to our drinking water or our water supply," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. "I'm just telling my Harlemites this situation is under control."

Adams then drank a cup of water during the press conference.

Adams said there have been 92 confirmed cases, with 15 currently hospitalized, and there have been three deaths. They added new cases have begun to decline.

The Legionnaires' cases have been clustered around five Central Harlem zip codes: 10027, 10030, 10035, 10037 and 10039.

Officials have been urging residents in the area with flu-like symptoms to see their health care provider and not just assume it's a cold.

12 cooling towers under scrutiny

Officials said they traced the outbreak back to 12 cooling towers tested positive for the Legionnella bacteria.

The towers are located, in part, at a number of city-owned buildings.

The cooling towers are located at:

BRP Companies, Lafayette Development LLC, 2239 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd Manhattan, NY 10037

BVK, 215 W 125th St Manhattan, NY 10027

Commonwealth Local Development, 301 West 124th St, Manhattan, NY 10035

CUNY – City College Marshak Science Building, 181 Convent Ave, Manhattan, NY 10031

Harlem Center Condo, 317 Lenox Ave, Manhattan, NY 10030

NYC Economic Development Corporation, 40 West 137th St, Manhattan, NY 10037

NYC Health Department Central Harlem Sexual Health Clinic, 2238 5th Ave, Manhattan, NY 10030

NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, 506 Lenox Ave, Manhattan, NY 10037

The New York Hotel Trades Council Harlem Health Center,133 Morningside Ave, Manhattan, NY 10027

Wharton Properties, 100 W 125th St Manhattan, NY 10027 (3 of 8 towers)

"What this means is that, yes, these buildings were positive for the kind of bacteria that can cause people to get sick, the Legionella that can cause illness. It does not, however, mean that we have identified the specific cooling tower the may have caused illness amongst the 92 people who fell sick with Legionnaires' diseases. That is why our investigation is continuing," Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Morse said.

The infected towers have been given antibacterial treatments to help stop the spread of the Legionella bacteria at the root of the outbreak.

City officials have since proposed stricter rules regarding cooling towers to boost testing and reporting requirements, and imposing penalties for those who don't comply.

Legionnaires' disease is severe form of pneumonia

Officials say Legionnaires' is a potentially deadly form of pneumonia. Legionella bacteria grows in warm, stagnant water and spreads through mist in the air. There's no person to person transmission.

Symptoms of Legionnaires' disease can resemble the flu, including cough, fever, chills, muscle aches and shortness of breath. It can take up to two weeks for symptoms to show up. People over 50 and smokers are at greater risk.