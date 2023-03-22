Sources: Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg helping Gov. Kathy Hochul in fight over bail law changes

NEW YORK - With a looming budget deadline and no agreement in sight, Gov. Kathy Hochul is mounting a last-ditch effort to win bail law changes, and she's getting a mountain of help from an unlikely source.

The governor's new backer is no stranger to city residents.

If Hochul wins the battle of the budget, she'll owe a big debt of gratitude to "Big Bucks Bloomberg" - billionaire Mike Bloomberg - who sources tell CBS2 has ponied up $5 million for a campaign supporting Hochul's push for more charter schools, zoning changes to build more housing and bail reform.

"Protecting New Yorkers is my number one priority," Hochul said.

With the April 1 budget deadline just around the corner, the governor took to her bully pulpit in an attempt to cajole reluctant lawmakers to rejigger the bail laws again. She wants them to approve eliminating the portion of the law that requires judges to choose the "least restrictive" option in setting bail. She called it a "very simple change" that would affect repeat offenders.

"Removing the 'least restrictive' standards for the serious crimes and repeat offenses that the legislature has already deemed eligible for bail. That's the only category we're talking about," Hochul said.

The bail fight pits the more moderate governor against progressives in the legislature who have been reluctant to chip away at the bail laws.

Hochul says they're on the wrong side of the issue.

"I want to make it clear that we're not incarcerating people for low-level crimes or criminalizing poverty, but giving judges the discretion necessary to ensure public safety. And public opinion is clearly on the side of this clarification for judges. It's just common sense. It's supported by most New Yorkers," Hochul said.

It's unclear whether the Bloomberg money - paying for a blitz of TV ads and a social media campaign - will help or hurt, especially in the senate, where Democrats prevail and memories are long. When he was mayor, Bloomberg donated heavily to Republicans in an attempt to keep them in power.

At this time of the year, the big question in Albany is whether the budget will be "on time."

Hochul says if it is late it will be because there are "continuing discussions" about the issues she feels are important.