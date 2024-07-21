New York leaders react to Biden's decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential election

NEW YORK -- New York leaders are reacting to President Joe Biden's decision to end his reelection bid and drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

"While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for my term," the president wrote in a letter shared on social media.

Mr. Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination, but it's still unclear who will be on the ticket.

Here's how leaders from New York reacted to the president's decision:

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D)

"Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he is a truly amazing human being. His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first." "Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American."

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D)

"President Biden has served our country with courage, compassion, integrity and decency. I am honored to have served in the Senate during his administration, which achieved historic accomplishments related to gun safety, veterans' health care, infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, climate change, prescription drugs, and more. President Biden has improved the lives of millions of Americans and leaves behind a legacy that will echo for generations. On behalf of myself and every New Yorker: Thank you, Joe."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D)

"President Joe Biden is one of the most accomplished and consequential leaders in American history." "In less than one term, he rescued the nation from a once-in-a-century pandemic, brought the economy roaring back from the brink of recession, exacted consequential legislation for everyday Americans and saved our democracy by defeating the Insurrectionist-in-Chief." "America is a better place today because President Joe Biden has led us with intellect, grace and authority." "We are forever grateful."

NYC Mayor Eric Adams (D)

"America owes a debt of gratitude to President Joe Biden for his decades of service. He and his team took us out of COVID, stabilized the country, and restored the soul of the nation." "President Biden is now again delivering for the American people by passing the torch at a critical moment, when the country needs strong leadership from a new generation." "From here, the Democratic Party must continue to put working-people first and address their concerns about the cost of living, public safety, and our shared democratic values. I look forward to working with senior members of the party as we make our push towards November and ensure we address the concerns of New Yorkers and all Americans."

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito (R)

"President Biden's record in office: chaos at our border, debilitating inflation, crises overseas. Biden and Democrats have failed the American people on all fronts. No matter the nominee, we must elect Republicans up and down the ballot this November."

D'Esposito represents a portion of Nassau County on Long Island.

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D)

"President Joe Biden's selfless decision to step aside for a new generation of leadership—Vice President Kamala Harris—is an act of Washingtonian statesmanship. President Biden leaves behind a transformative legacy that puts him in the pantheon of great presidents among the likes of FDR and LBJ." "He has set our country on a trajectory to transition to a clean energy economy and combat catastrophic climate change. He has made the largest investments in infrastructure in more than half a century. He has positioned the United States to lead the 21st century with unprecedented investments in science and semiconductors. He has given America the most productive and productively bipartisan presidency in recent memory in areas ranging from gun safety to veteran health care." "President Biden's decision to exit the stage is not an act of weakness but an act of strength—an affirmation that he has had a level of achievement in one term that most two-term Presidents would envy and few could emulate. His has been a monumental presidency for the ages, one that will be remembered long after his time in office."

Torres represents most of the South Bronx.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D)

"Joe Biden, like FDR and LBJ before him, will go down as one of the most consequential Presidents in American history—having led our nation's recovery through one of its darkest chapters and making record-breaking investments in American families. Joe's announcement today reflects what we've known all along: he is an American patriot who is willing to put America's interests over his own."

Nadler, whose district includes central Manhattan, reportedly told Mr. Biden to leave the race after the debate with Donald Trump.

A few days later, Nadler said he's "fully supportive" of the president and that he was not going to "comment on what I said in a private meeting.

Rep. Dan Goldman (D)

"For more than 50 years, President Joe Biden has represented the very best of public service. He has overcome unfathomable personal sorrow and heartache to valiantly represent Delaware in the Senate for 36 years, wisely serve as Vice President for eight years, and brilliantly lead our nation back from a domestic and international low point during his historically productive and successful Presidency." "In the ultimate demonstration of personal sacrifice for the benefit of our country, President Biden has made the difficult but selfless decision to pass the torch to the next generation of leaders in the Democratic Party to ensure that our democracy remains strong and true." "The American people have made it clear that they want a new generation of leaders to run for President. President Biden has unselfishly heeded that call in order to preserve and protect our democracy, while the Republican nominee, Donald Trump, a 78-year-old suffering from clear mental deterioration, continues to put his personal interests over those of the nation's in his effort to avoid jail and tear down our democracy in the process." "I urge Donald Trump to follow President Biden's lead and put the country first by passing his party's baton to a younger and healthier candidate who is not a convicted felon." "President Biden has greatly benefited from having Vice President Kamala Harris by his side in enacting unprecedented legislation to revitalize our nation's infrastructure, return manufacturing jobs to our shores, reduce prescription drug prices, invest in energy independence through renewable energy, and return the United States to global preeminence." "I proudly endorse Vice President Harris for president and look forward to working with her to preserve and protect our democracy and defeat Donald Trump on November 5." "Together, we will finish the job."

Goldman's district includes Lower Manhattan and neighborhoods in western Brooklyn.

Pres. Bill Clinton and Sec. Hillary Clinton (D)

"President Biden has capped his extraordinary career of service with a Presidency that has lifted America out of an unprecedented pandemic, created millions of new jobs, rebuilt a battered economy, strengthened our democracy, and restored out standing in the world. By any measure, he has advanced our founders' charge to build a more perfect union and his own stated goal of restoring the soul of our nation." "We join millions of Americans in thanking President Biden for all he has accomplished, standing up for America time and again, with his North Star always being what's best for the country." "We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her." "We've lived through many ups and downs, but nothing has made us more worried for our country than the threat posed by a second Trump term. He has promised to be a dictator on day one, and the recent ruling by his servile Supreme Court will only embolden him to further shred the Constitution. Now is the time to support Kamala Harris and fight with everything we've got to elect her. America's future depends on it."

Former President Clinton and Secretary Clinton, who was a New York senator from 2001-2009 and the 2016 Democratic nominee for president, reside in Chappaqua, New York.

This post will be updated with more statements.