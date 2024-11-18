3 random stabbings leave 2 dead in NYC Monday morning. Police have a suspect in custody.

NEW YORK - A suspect is in custody for three random stabbings in New York City Monday morning that left two people dead and another critically injured, police said.

The first incident took place at 8:22 a.m. at 19th Street between 9th and 10th Avenues. A man was fatally stabbed outside the Chelsea Club. The victim, a 36-year-old construction worker, was attacked without warning, police said.

"The assault appears to be unprovoked at this time," NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, but died.

Witnesses described the suspect as a man in his 60s with a beard, wearing a grey shirt and a dark-colored ski hat. He was wielding a kitchen knife, witnesses said.

The next attack happened about two hours later, across town near the Water Club on East 30th Street.

"A male, Asian, 68 years old, who was fishing at the time of the attack, was stabbed multiple times throughout the body," Kenny said.

The third attack happened 25 minutes later a few blocks away at 42nd Street and First Avenue, near the United Nations. The victim in that incident is a Black woman, 36. She was repeatedly stabbed before being rushed to the hospital, where she is fighting for her life, police said.

A cab driver who spotted the third attack approached police a few blocks away, Kenny said.

"Police at the scene are alerted by a witness that a possible perpetrator who had just committed a robbery was walking in the area. This male was taken into custody by 17th precinct patrol. They recovered two large kitchen knives that are covered in blood. His clothing is also covered in blood," Kenny said.

"Three innocent New Yorkers who [were] going about their lives were the victims of a terrible, terrible assault. Two lost their lives. One is fighting for her life. It is a clear, clear example of a criminal justice system and a mental health system that continues to fail New Yorkers, and it is troubling that we are standing here today, in a day that brings a great level of difficulty to the city. Three New Yorkers, unprovoked attacks that left us searching for answers on how something like this could happen," Mayor Eric Adams said. "We want New Yorkers to know that we are not looking for any additional suspects at this time."

Police said the suspect has eight prior arrests.

"We are still looking over his record, but there's a real question as to why he was still on the street," Adams said.