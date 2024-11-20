NYPD officer shot in Queens leaves hospital as leaders wonder why suspect was on the streets

NEW YORK - The NYPD officer who shot by a gunman in Queens Tuesday night left the hospital Wednesday morning.

Officer Rich Wong, 36, was shot in the leg by 57-year-old Gary Worthy, police said. Worthy was killed when Wong returned fire, striking him in the face.

Wong was greeted by a sea of police officers who applauded as he left the hospital.

An innocent bystander, 26, was also shot during the incident, and is expected to be OK. She remains in the hospital.

Shooting followed robberies

The NYPD says they were called to a bodega on Hillside Avenue around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday. Worthy allegedly threatened workers and customers with a gun, and fired one shot, authorities said.

"He showed me the gun here at the register. I was down in the basement. So I was scared. Then I hear the sound of the gun," cashier Jasmine Kur said.

As police were searching the area, officers were alerted to another smoke shop robbery on Guy Brewer Boulevard, where another shot had been fired by the suspect, according to authorities. The suspect's description in the second incident matched the suspect in the first.

Wong and his partner spotted Worthy near 161st Street and Jamaica Avenue and told him to stop, but he started running and pulled a gun, according to police. Worthy ignored commands to drop the gun and fired, hitting Wong in the thigh, according to police. That's when Wong shot him.

Worthy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Wong is a seven-year veteran of the force.

Questions as to why the suspect was on the streets

Authorities said Worthy had been arrested 17 times before on murder, robbery, burglary and narcotics possession. His most recent arrest was just days ago, for possession of narcotics and resisting arrest.

Worthy was placed on lifetime parole in 2021 for weapons possession, yet he was released on his own recognizance after his most recent arrest. That was just one of seven arrests he had since being placed on lifetime parole. Police said Worthy was also wanted for three additional gunpoint robberies in which shots were fired that occurred on Halloween and Nov. 15.

"You look at someone's record. He was arrested 17 times. He's a danger to society. He was arrested for a murder - a murder out of those 17. Then he gets arrested seven times while on lifetime parole. Something's wrong with the system," Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry said.

"We're angry because we have witnessed in two days a criminal justice system that is failing New Yorkers and the good people of this city. Angry that a violent repeated offender who has prior gun arrests, who pled guilty to manslaughter and who was arrested for seven crimes since [2021] alone was free to commit two robberies tonight," Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday night.