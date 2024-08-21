Family of Jersey City man killed by police in 2023 sues department

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – The heartbroken family of a Jersey City man who was fatally shot by police is suing the department as they prepare to mark one year since the tragic day.

It's part of the push to change the way officers respond to mental health calls.

Andrew Washington killed by Jersey City police officers during mental health crisis

It was almost one year ago – Aug. 27, 2023 – when 52-year-old Andrew Washington was shot and killed in his home by Jersey City Police. His family claims they had called a crisis hotline for help with Washington, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and experiencing a mental crisis, but instead, police were dispatched.

Body camera video shows officers with helmets and shields asking Washington to open his apartment door.

"Hey Andrew. What's going on, man? You hearing voices?" one officer says at one point.

At another point, an officer says, "Andrew, you don't sound too well. We'd like to get you checked by the EMTs."

After about 20 minutes, officers break the door down. Video shows Washington rushing toward the officers with a knife before the officers simultaneously tase him and fire three gunshots.

"We're devastated. You know, Drew was everything to us," Washington's sister, Courtnie Washington, said.

Andrew Washington's family suing Jersey City Police Department over deadly shooting

Now, his family is suing the department.

"I truly believe he would be here had they done things correctly," Courtnie Washington said.

"There was absolutely no reason for the emergency services unit, a SWAT-like team from the Jersey City Police Department, to be dispatched to Drew's home. He was alone inside his own home, not committing any crime, and not a threat to anyone, including himself," attorney Amelia Green said.

When asked about the lawsuit Wednesday, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said he can't comment on pending litigation, but CBS News New York's Ali Bauman has learned the officers involved remain on active duty.

The family's attorney says Washington's case rings tragically similar to Victoria Lee's. The 25-year-old woman was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder and also shot and killed by police after her family called 911 in July, requesting just an ambulance to her Fort Lee apartment.

"Having a mental health disability is not a crime. People should be able to call for help and mental health services without being in fear of being killed," Green said.

New Jersey did launch a program a few years ago that pairs police with mental health professionals on behavioral health calls, but both the Jersey City and the Fort Lee police departments have declined to participate in that program.