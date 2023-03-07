Family of Paterson, NJ activist Najee Seabrooks speaks with CBS2 after fatal police shooting

PATERSON, N.J. -- The family of a violence intervention activist who was shot and killed by police in Paterson is speaking out.

Najee Seabrooks' family felt profound grief after he was pronounced dead at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center.

Seabrooks was shot by Paterson Police after a four-hour standoff inside a building on Mill Street on Friday, according to the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.

Mellissa Carter, Seabrooks' mother, said her son loved the city of Paterson.

"Najee was out just to help his community. He was a good kid. He was well known in the community. All he wanted to do was help the community," said Carter.

At the hospital, Carter said police would not let family into the unit as Seabrooks was having a mental health crisis.

A statement released by a coalition of groups Seabrooks worked with said, "It is deeply distressing to hear that in the midst of a mental health crisis, Najee's team, his family, was not allowed to do the work they were trained to do. When he needed his community the most, he was denied the help he required, and the police response failed him."

"They have no comment on that right now. The details will come out and we will get justice for Najee," said Nicky Carter, Seabrooks' cousin.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating the police shooting, which followed the swearing in of a new police chief.

Mayor Andre Sayegh said he's limited in what he can say because of the investigation.

"It was over four hours where the police were trying to deescalate the situation. They actually enlisted the assistance of one of his family members. Unfortunately it was unsuccessful. We are mourning the loss," said Sayegh.

Seabrooks' family said he was unarmed. They want him to be remembered as a kind soul.

"He planned toy giveaways, he donated, he had homeless drives. Najee was also an advocate for the youth," said Carter.

Several organizations have planned a rally Tuesday night in front of City Hall. Organizers said they're demanding change and accountability.

Law enforcement sources told CBS2 police officers were wearing body cameras at the time.