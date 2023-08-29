Vigil held for Andrew Jerome Washington, man fatally shot by Jersey City Police

Vigil held for man shot, killed by Jersey City Police in his home

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Community members in New Jersey held a vigil Tuesday for the 52-year-old man shot dead by police Sunday.

Family of 52-year-old Andrew Jerome Washington say he was experiencing a mental health crisis Sunday afternoon when they called the crisis center for him.

When EMTs arrived to his Jersey City home, city officials say they called police because they felt unsafe.

The mayor says officers spent an hour speaking with Washington through a door, then broke it down, fearing he would harm himself or others in the apartment.

The mayor says Washington charged at officers with a knife and at least one officer fired his gun.

Tuesday evening, members of the New Jersey Violence Intervention and Prevention Coalition are expected to join local advocates denouncing the deadly shooting.

"I think what real justice for Drew also looks like is implementing mental health intervention, a team of trained professionals in Jersey City to be deployed when something like this happens. That looks like a lot of justice for a lot of other people, too," said Pamela Johnson, with the Anti-Violence Coalition of Hudson County.

The Jersey City mayor said Monday he believes this shooting was justified and urged the state attorney general's office, now investigating as is standard procedure, to expedite the release of body camera footage.