New Jersey expands state police partnership with mental health screeners

NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey is expanding its ARRIVE Together initiative.

The program pairs plainclothes state troopers in unmarked vehicles with certified mental health screeners to respond to behavioral health crises.

"We've been trying to ensure that law enforcement, by having this partnership, has the tools that they need to handle these emergency calls," Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin said. "We're not only diverting people from the criminal justice system, though we are, towards services that they need. But importantly we're reducing the likelihood of a use of force incident and we're already seeing great success."

The ARRIVE Together program, which launched in Cumberland County at the end of 2021, will expand to Elizabeth and Linden, Platkin said.