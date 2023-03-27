In wake of shooting of Najee Seabrooks, N.J. attorney general announces takeover of Paterson Police Department

PATERSON, N.J. -- New Jersey's attorney general announced Monday his office is taking control of the Paterson Police Department.

The move comes nearly three weeks after Najee Seabrooks was shot and killed by officers.

However, the attorney general says the takeover is due to a number incidents involving the department.

READ MORE: Funeral held in Paterson for Najee Seabrooks, community activist shot and killed by police

Holding signs, Seabrooks' mother and family members gathered outside Paterson's Public Safety complex, where New Jersey's top law enforcement official made the dramatic announcement.

"Effective immediately, my office has assumed control of all law enforcement functions of Paterson Police Department," Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.

The announcement came after body-camera footage was released showing police shooting Seabrooks, as he was having a mental health crisis.

The anti-violence activist later died at the hospital.

READ MORE: Social justice institute calls for federal investigation after fatal police shooting of Najee Seabrooks

Platkin said he is appointing Isa Abbassi to lead the Paterson Police Department. He's a 25-year veteran of the NYPD that Platkin says helped build community relationships after the death of Eric Garner on Staten Island.

"All I want is justice for my son," said Melissa Carter, Seabrooks' mother.

Carter says she won't be satisfied until the officers are held accountable. She was there during the standoff, and says she's still traumatized.

"I can't sleep at night. I can't sleep. I can't eat. It's just painful, very painful. I won't wish this on no mother," Carter said.

READ MORE: Paterson community demands officers who fatally shot Najee Seabrooks be held accountable

Former Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro was sworn in during Seabrooks' stand-off with police. Platkin said Ribeiro graciously stepped down, and will be replaced by Fred Fife, a major with the state police.

"Let me also be clear to all of the great residents of this great city. We will get there and we will not leave until we do," Platkin said.

"When someone is having a mental health crisis and he's calling out for people for help, allow those people to come in," said Nicki Carter, Seabrooks' cousin.

READ MORE: Paterson community rallies in memory of Najee Seabrooks, anti-violence activist fatally shot by police

As for the investigation, itself, it could take up to six months. The case still has to be presented to a grand jury.