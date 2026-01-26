Jersey City's struggles removing snow lead to some frustration. Here's what residents are saying.

Several New Jersey school districts are planning to welcome students back on Tuesday, but some places, like Jersey City, have been forced to cancel classes for a second day due to the clean-up after the snowstorm proving to be a daunting task.

Sunday's storm dumped nearly a foot of snow and some pockets in town were struggling more than others to dig out on Monday.

Trial by snow for James Solomon, Jersey City's new mayor

The snowfall was the first major test for Jersey City's new mayor, James Solomon, who has been on the job for just a week and a half. Solomon acknowledged in a social media post that the city could've done better, adding he plans to release an "after action report," outlining what exactly went right and wrong.

"We know that certain streets were not hit the way they needed to be, so we are gonna get people together, that report is going to be made public so that you now that your government just doesn't work, we actually get better each and every time we do something," Solomon said in a video on X.

The city says it currently has 50 public works vehicles deployed, working around the clock. If residents come across a block that needs attention, they are urged to call the Resident Response Center at (201) 547-4900, and a crew will be sent.

"I've never seen it this bad"

Monday was certainly an uphill battle for some residents.

"We need to get this cleaned. I've never seen it this bad. I don't know what's going on," resident Angel Perez said.

Perez was talking about Ogden Avenue, in the Heights section, where there was no shortage of slush and frustration.

"In terms of a plow or cleaning the streets, nobody has come. Nothing like that," Perez said.

"The amount of snow and how quickly it developed, they couldn't keep up with it," resident Will Reyes added.

Some of the city's narrow streets fell victim to the aggressive snow totals, leaving residents with little wiggle room to get around it. Some bus stops were stull untouched as of late Monday night.

"We pay a lot of taxes," resident Marie Mastro said.

The situation was enough to lead the Jersey City School District to postpone classes for a second straight day. Moms like Joyce Nieman said the officials made the right call.

"It's dangerous," Nieman said. "I think it's better for the kids to stay home, especially during busy morning commute hours."