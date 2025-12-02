Jersey City voters head back to the polls for mayoral runoff election

Jersey City voters tonight are deciding who they want as their next mayor.

The race is between two Democrats — Jim McGreevey, who resigned as New Jersey governor back in 2004 after admitting to having an affair with a male staff member, and James Solomon, a progressive Jersey City councilman.

Seven candidates originally ran on Nov. 4, but none of them were able to receive 50% of the vote.

Affordability a key focus in Jersey City mayoral runoff election

The candidates were out in Jersey City neighborhoods on a rainy Tuesday to get voters to the polls.

McGreevey and Solomon are both Democrats, but party affiliations don't appear on ballots. That's why they're focusing on a winning message that's worked in other races — affordability.

"We are going to get tough on developers and force them to build housing you can afford," Solomon said. "The second is capping rent increases and making sure if you're in an apartment you can't afford, you're not going have the rent jacked up 15% in a year."

"I want affordable housing, so when you're going to build market-rate housing, 20% over that is going to be affordable housing," McGreevey said, "and it's not going to be separate, it's going to part of the same building."

Voters who made it to the polls told CBS News New York's Christine Sloan they did so because they had serious issues they were concerned about.

"Just in I think 2022 alone, our taxes shot up by, like, 20, 30%," Jersey City resident Mike Liu said.

"I don't think anything is really that affordable anymore," Jersey City resident Nisrit Osman said. "I think everybody in the house needs to be working to support one household."

Jersey City mayoral candidates on the attack

Solomon is painting McGreevey as a candidate backed by the political machine and developers. McGreevey calls it a distraction, saying Solomon is the one in city government.

"Property taxes under James Solomon has gone through the roof, the highest property tax increases in the state," McGreevey said.

"The people who have made Jersey City unaffordable are the developers and the machine bosses, and the developers and the machine bosses are backing Jim McGreevey," Solomon said.

Both agree on one thing — that the city needs safer streets and more police officers.

Polls close at 8 p.m.