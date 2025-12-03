Progressive Democrats now rule Jersey City and Hoboken. Here's what their new mayors plan to accomplish.

Voters in two of New Jersey's largest cities have elected new mayors in runoff elections.

James Solomon easily won the race to become Jersey City's next mayor and Emily Jabbour beat the son of a former popular mayor to take the helm in Hoboken.

They will both be sworn into office on Jan. 15.

"We serve you first"

They describe themselves as progressive Democrats and say they plan to pave new paths in Hudson County politics, which, they say, political machines have controlled.

"For the residents out there, it means we serve you first. We have no political boss that we answer to," Solomon said.

"For me, I got involved in local politics as a mom who cared about her community. James is a dad, you know. I think we are just average residents who want to do more and give back," Jabbour said.

Solomon and Jabbour's rise to power is similar to that of New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and New Jersey Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill.

"All these progressive elections, if we don't deliver a well-run, functioning government, it's all going to be for none, so that for me is the focus," Solomon said.

Solomon, Jabbour to work together regionally

The mayor-elects said they exchanged text messages after their wins and want to work regionally to address issues they campaigned on, including public safety and affordability in cities where development is booming and rents are skyrocketing.

"Strengthening tenant protections, making sure that slumlords are held accountable, and we are going to work on a traffic enforcement division pretty immediately because we need to keep our streets safe," Solomon said.

"Those quality-of-life and everyday issues in respect to pedestrian safety, that's an area James and I both, I think, have prioritized," Jabbour said.

Their new constituents seem to think the right candidates won.

"Emily is honest, competent and she cares about people," Hoboken resident Luigi Percontino said.

"The taxes and the water, they need to lower that down, you know what I mean? People are trying to keep their homes in Jersey City," resident Evette Rivers said.