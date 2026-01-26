Live
Snow totals for NYC area are record breaking. Live updates as storm cleanup begins
Here's what to know as cleanup from the massive winter storm starts
- The snow may be over, but it's not expected to melt any time soon. A cold pattern with air from the Arctic Circle settled into the northeastern U.S. Expect messy roads.
- Snow totals in New York City were record-breaking. The most snow ever recorded for Jan. 25 fell in Central Park, totalling 11.4 inches.
- NYC subways are seeing delays. The NJ Transit service will resume in phases. The LIRR and Metro-North Railroad are on weekend schedules.
How much snow fell?
The total snowfall broke daily records in some areas.
With a tally of 11.4 inches in Central Park, that was the most snow ever recorded for the date of Jan. 25. Every single one of our local climate reporting sites set new daily records for snowfall.
Bridgeport, Conn., shattered its record with a 14.5-inch total, besting the 4-inch record from 2000.
Double-digit totals were quite common across the region, especially across northern New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley.
New City, N.Y., had the highest total with 17.6 inches.