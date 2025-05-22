Optimism reigns after I-80 eastbound lanes in New Jersey reopened. Here's when more lanes could be accessible.

Reopening of eastbound lanes on I-80 in New Jersey a cause for optimism

The closure of lanes on Interstate 80 in New Jersey has caused major problems for drivers, Morris County residents and business owners.

But there has been some positives of late. The state Department of Transportation reopened two eastbound lanes of the highway on Wednesday night, just in time for the Thursday morning commute.

Timeline for other lanes to be reopened

The two westbound lanes of I-80 are scheduled to reopen by the end of next week, but that, of course, will depend on the weather. Transportation officials say all of the lanes will be fully operational by the end of June.

In the interim, the DOT is telling drivers to follow posted speed limits because the highway is still a work zone.

Crews have been working around the clock on both sides of the highway repairing three sinkholes and a void, which transportation officials say were caused by an abandoned mineshaft under the highway.

Wharton's mayor confirmed the abandoned mine shaft is also under the Avalon Apartments, but insisted the building is safe.

"Once I saw what we saw we decided we wanted to get out of here," Wharton resident Anthony Colonna said. "A lot of us have moved out. We're moving out in about three weeks from now."

CBS News New York hasn't been told who exactly is responsible for monitoring the mineshafts. but state Department of Environmental Protection maps show hundreds of them abandoned across New Jersey.

"I don't doubt the safety of our roadways in the state of New Jersey, if you are asking me. I am familiar with abandoned mines in our state parks and we are able to keep them safe," DEP Commissioner Shawn Latourette said.

Signs of renewed life at local businesses

The locals say the lane closures have been a nightmare.

"It was a very bad inconvenience. It was just too much traffic. It was very congested and it was just longer commute times," Wharton resident Matthew Sutherland said.

"How much of an inconvenience has it been? Well, it has affected me because I work in Parsippany and Rockaway, so it does take me 40 minutes to get to my job," Wharton resident Janet Montes said.

But optimism is on the upswing. Take Pop's Bagel Shop in Wharton, where they are back to flipping more pancakes.

"We're starting to see faces that we haven't seen in months," co-owner Yazan Muheisen said.

Faces like that of Pennsylvania resident Ron Dickert, who hadn't been to the shop in months.

"This is our favorite stop out of New York," Dickert said.

Muheisen says business has been down by 40% overall since the first giant sinkhole on I-80 in December.

"Nothing was coming in profit-wise, but we kept the lights on and kept the business going," Muheisen said.

"The commute coming in this morning was amazing. We're back to my usual 20-minute commute. With all the traffic and sinkholes, it took me an hour and sometimes an hour and a half."