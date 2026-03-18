ICE releases NYC student Dylan Lopez Contreras 10 months after his arrest sparked protests

The first New York City public school student arrested by federal immigration officials under the Trump administration's crackdown has been released 10 months after his detention sparked protests.

Dylan Lopez Contreras, a student from Venezuela who attended school in the Bronx, was released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Wednesday morning and was heading back to his family to the city, two advocates with ROCC NYC said Wednesday.

"Dylan's life was unjustly interrupted, his young adulthood put on hold by a broken immigration system that tore him from his family. We have witnessed firsthand what an exceptional person he is. His extraordinary grit, fortitude and resilience in the face of this horrific situation are inspiring," a statement said from co-directors Power Malu and Candice Braun said.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said in a statement the city "is overjoyed that Dylan has finally been released."

"What should have been a time for him to focus on finishing high school instead became ten long months of isolation, after he was taken into custody at what was supposed to be a routine immigration hearing last May," Mamdani said.

"We are overjoyed that Dylan is finally able to return home, where he should have been for the last nearly 10 months he's spent unjustly detained for simply following the rules," said New York Legal Assistance Group attorney Kate Fetrow.

Contreras was 20 years old and had no criminal history when he was arrested on May 21, 2025, after showing up for an asylum hearing at federal immigration court in Lower Manhattan. At the time, he was enrolled at Ellis Prep High School, which serves immigrant students and English language learners.

The Department of Homeland Security said Contreras was subject to expedited removal and ICE called him "an illegal alien from Venezuela who illegally entered the U.S. more than one year ago. Under the Biden administration, he was encountered at the border and released into the country."

Contreras' attorney said his client entered the U.S. legally.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement that Contreras "did everything right, he entered legally, worked to support his family and enrolled in school, and he should have never been detained."

"I am glad the administration has heeded my calls and righted this wrong, but there are many more families like Dylan's that have been torn apart because of ICE," Schumer added.

Days after Contreras was arrested, nearly two dozen people were arrested outside the immigration court as protesters and police officers clashed around the barricades.

Last June, the Adams administration filed a legal challenge against ICE seeking Contreras' immediate release.

CBS News New York has reached out to DHS for a statement on the release of Contreras.