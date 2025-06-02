NYC files legal challenge against ICE over arrest of Bronx student

New York City is taking legal action against federal immigration officials after a Bronx public school student was arrested and sent for expedited deportation after a routine asylum hearing.

The filing against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons and their departments seeks the student's release from ICE custody.

New York City challenges federal immigration officials

New York City claims the student, identified as Dylan, is being detained without cause and in violation of his right to due process. The 20-year-old Ellis Prep High School student was arrested two weeks ago at federal immigration court in Lower Manhattan. His arrest sparked chaotic protests in the city.

Mayor Eric Adams, who has a close working relationship with President Trump and White House "border czar" Tom Homan, took issue with the arrest Monday, saying the student went through the "exact legal proceedings" he was supposed to in order to get work papers and be able to provide for his family.

"But instead of being rewarded for following the law, he was punished for doing what we all asked him to do," Adams' statement said. "For generations, New York City has been defined by its diverse immigrant communities, and we are sending a message to those communities. We stand with you, and you deserve to live your lives freely."

When asked about the case last week, Adams told CBS News New York the city had no role in the student's arrest and that sanctuary laws prohibit coordinating with ICE.

Uptick in ICE arrests in NYC

The suit, backed by Adams, comes amid a major uptick in ICE arrests at courthouses over the last two weeks, apparently to meet Mr. Trump's demand to increase arrest quotas.

Congressman Dan Goldman said he confronted ICE agents arresting asylum seekers at routine court appearances last week.

"These are people seeking legal status here the right way," Goldman said Sunday on "The Point with Marcia Kramer." "None of these people are criminals, none of them are murderers or child rapists. None of that."

There's concern the arrests will drive other immigrants into the shadows.

"It also creates really perverse incentives," Goldman said. "So other people must react to this and say, well, if I go to court, I'm gonna get picked up and kicked out, so I'm not gonna go to court, and I'm gonna go further underground, and I'm not gonna pay taxes through my work visa, and I'm not gonna pay social security ... which creates more desperation."

New York City is home to more than 3 million immigrants, that's 40% of its population, who are key to the local economy. The city's lawsuit argues it is wrong to arrest people who are following immigration laws.