New York City public school student detained by ICE at asylum hearing

A Bronx high school student from Venezuela was detained by federal immigration officials last week following a court appearance for his asylum case.

It's the first known case of a New York City public school student being arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

NYC public school student subject to expedited removal, feds say

Dylan, a 20-year-old Ellis Prep High School student, showed up at federal immigration court in Lower Manhattan on May 21 for a hearing on his request for asylum, and was then arrested.

He has no criminal record.

His attorney said he entered the country legally under policies then in effect under the Biden administration.

"Dylan entered the United States with permission to seek asylum, and his detention robs him of the opportunity to seek that relief with the full protections offered to him under the law," said a spokesperson for the New York Legal Assistance Group.

ICE disputes that, saying in a statement that Dylan is "an illegal alien from Venezuela who illegally entered the U.S. more than one year ago. Under the Biden administration, he was encountered at the border and released into the country."

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security said Dylan is subject to expedited removal.

Mayor Adams declines to get involved in student's deportation case

Mayor Eric Adams is declining to get involved in Dylan's case.

"I just wondered if, given your relationship with Tom Homan, if you might be able to talk to him to review this case," CBS News New York political reporter Marcia Kramer asked.

"Well, we have to be extremely careful because the New York City Council laws, I'm limited on what coordination I can do, and so sometimes there's a blessing and it's a curse. We don't know what happened at that hearing," Adams said.

Reporter Michael Elsen-Rooney, with our media partners at Chalkbeat, spoke with Dylan's mom, who told him she's also worried because Dylan has been sick with stomach problems.

"She said ... he's told her that he hasn't received medical treatment so far. He's been moved to four different detention centers, at least, in the past five or six days," Elsen-Rooney said.

Some students at Ellis Prep are also upset.

"It's scary because I'm an immigrant," one student said.

"I think it's difficult. It's very scary," another student said.

Adams said students should feel safe going to school.

"I want to be extremely clear -- that did not happen in the school. We don't coordinate with ICE on civil enforcement. So, you know what we know," he said.