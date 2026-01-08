More ICE protests expected in New York City day after Minneapolis shooting

More ICE protests are expected Thursday in New York City, a day after hundreds marched in Manhattan's Foley Square to rally against the fatal shooting of Renee Good by a federal immigration agent in Minneapolis.

New York lawmakers are also planning to announce a push for laws preventing ICE agents from wearing masks amid a rise in immigration enforcement in the city and nationwide.

Mamdani says he'll enforce sanctuary city laws

Video of the deadly shooting in Minnesota raised concern and fear among immigrant families in New York City, prompting Wednesday's rally organized by the New York Immigration Coalition.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said in response to the shooting that New York's sanctuary city laws, which prohibit city workers and resources from aiding civil immigration enforcement, will not change on his watch.

Hundreds gathered in New York City's Foley Square on Jan. 7, 2026, after a woman was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. CBS News New York

"Made it clear to everyone within my city government, and that extends to NYPD, that we are going to uphold our sanctuary city policies," Mamdani said.

The laws allow for exceptions in cases of violent criminals.

Anti-ICE demonstrators fill Foley Square

The protest against the rise in ICE activity started in Foley Square just hours after reports of the Minneapolis shooting. It lasted for several hours.

At one point, the demonstrators marched around the nearby federal immigration building and back to the square. The protesters held signs and chanted that they will continue speaking out against the federal immigration crackdown.

"We anticipate that they're probably going to come and bring more ICE agents into New York City. Our plan is to be more organized than they are, just like you saw down in Chinatown," said Hannah Stauss, with Hands Off NYC.

In October, protesters clashed with ICE agents in Chinatown during a crackdown on street vendors. More than 12 people were taken into custody.