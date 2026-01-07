Anti-ICE rally held in NYC in response to deadly Minneapolis shooting

Hundreds gathered in New York City's Foley Square on Wednesday after a woman was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis.

The mayor of Minneapolis said the ICE agent acted recklessly, but the Department of Homeland Security secretary said he acted in self-defense.

Protesters gather in Foley Square after fatal ICE shooting

Protesters began gathering in Foley Square around 6 p.m. for what was billed as an emergency rally in response to the Minneapolis shooting. It was organized by the New York Immigration Coalition.

One organizer said, in part, what happened in Minneapolis "marks a violent escalation in ICE's tactics and the state's repression of politician dissidents."

The demonstrators protested for several hours, at one point marching around the nearby federal immigration building before returning to Foley Square.

New York City police officers were present for the march and protest.

The rally has been peaceful so far.

NYC leaders react to Minneapolis shooting

Wednesday afternoon, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani called the shooting horrific.

"I have made it clear to everyone within my city government, and that extends to NYPD, that we are going to uphold our sanctuary city policies. We are going to adhere to them," he said. "That is why one of the 11 executive orders that we signed was to repeal the previous administration's order to allow for collaboration with ICE on Rikers Island."

In a post on X, he added, "This morning, an ICE agent murdered a woman in Minneapolis—only the latest horror in a year full of cruelty. As ICE attacks our neighbors across America, it is an attack on us all. New York stands with immigrants today, and every day that follows."

