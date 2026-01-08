Watch Live: Noem holds press conference after fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis

Washington — Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is holding a news conference Thursday in New York City one day after U.S. Immigration and Customs enforcement officer fatally shot a U.S. citizen during an operation in Minneapolis.

Noem is talking about the arrest and deportation of criminals in the U.S. illegally, specifically the arrest of suspected gang members who are in the country illegally.

The shooting death of 37-year-old Renee Good has sparked protests in Minneapolis and other cities, including New York. The Trump administration has deployed about 2,000 federal immigration and investigative agents to the Minneapolis-St. Paul region to crack down amid the state's fraud scandal.

Trump administration officials have said the shooting was in self-defense, while Minneapolis' mayor and Minnesota's governor have indicated otherwise after footage of the incident was posted online. The city of Minneapolis said police responded to a call reporting a shooting around in a Minneapolis neighborhood, and upon arrival, found that a woman in a vehicle had been shot in the head. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

On Wednesday, Noem said any loss of life is a "tragedy" but alleged that this incident was "preventable."

"ICE officers and agents approached the vehicle of the individual in question, who was blocking the officers in with her vehicle," Noem said Wednesday night. "And she had been stalking and impeding their work all throughout the day. ICE agents repeatedly ordered her to get out of the car and to stop obstructing law enforcement, but she refused to obey their commands. She then proceeded to weaponize her vehicle and she attempted to run a law enforcement officer over."

This appears as an attempt to kill or to cause bodily harm to agents, an act of domestic terrorism," Noem continued. "The ICE officer, fearing for his life, and the other officers around him and the safety of the public fired defensive shots."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey expressed outrage over the shooting, directing a message to federal immigration officials — "get the f*** out of Minneapolis."