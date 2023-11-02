Hundreds honor fallen officers, firefighters at Newark's Blue Mass

NEWARK, N.J. - There was a special honor Thursday in New Jersey for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Hundreds of first responders gathered to pay their respects to fellow officers and firefighters who died in the line of duty at the annual Blue Mass.

Hundreds of police officers from across New Jersey filed into the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark Thursday to honor fallen heroes and their families.

Cardinal Joseph Tobin, archbishop of Newark, presided over the Mass.

"The Blue Mass is an opportunity for the Catholic community to thank officers, to pray for them, and to honor those who've gone before us in death, supporting in a special way their families," Tobin said.

This year's Mass paid tribute to 12 fallen police officers who died on the job, and off, including Jacqueline Montanaro, a Customs and Border Protection officer who tried to rescue her daughter from their burning home in Hazlet.

The Mass also honored Capt. Augusto Acabou and Capt. Wayne Brooks, Jr., two Newark firefighters who died battling a massive cargo ship fire at Port Newark.

"This is one of the greatest honors you can give someone. The Cardinal does a wonderful job, welcomes us here every year. It's a very special thing to many of us," Union County First Assistant Prosecutor Jim Tansey said.

The Blue Mass is held every fall in Newark. It's a chance for families of the fallen to grieve, and know they are not alone.

"It's support. We're their pillar. We want to show that we're their pillar during their time of struggle, knowing that we're there to back them," Corrections Officer Raymond Ballester.

During Blue Mass, Tobin commended the sacrifice of first responders and their families - those who have fallen, and those who continue to serve.