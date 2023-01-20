Funeral held for Jacqueline Montanaro, 6-year-old daughter killed in Hazlet, N.J. house fire

HOLMDEL, N.J. -- Friends and family of a mother and daughter who died in a house fire are saying their final goodbyes on Friday.

Jacqueline Montanaro ran back inside the family's burning home to try and save her 6-year-old daughter Madelyn, but both were killed in the fire on Jan. 13 in Hazlet.

There was a sea of support as Montanaro's flag-drapped casket was taken inside St. Benedict's Church in Holmdel.

Will Montanaro, her husband, helped carry their youngest daughter's casket while the couple's surviving child, an 8-year-old girl, held a stuffed animal.

Montanaro paid tribute to his daughter and wife, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer.

"We had a lot of phenomenal moments," said Montanaro. "When I decided that this woman is an angel and that she was going to do everything for me, I went to Chief Porter, and I know he remembers this, I said, 'Hey Gary, I really like this girl. I think I'm gonna date her. I'd like to talk to you and see what you think.' Gary looked at me and goes, 'Will, everybody knows Jackie and she's a tough cookie ... but she's a heck of a woman.'"

At a candlelight vigil on Tuesday, Montanaro said their 8-year-old daughter has shown strength and his only purpose in life now is to be there for her.