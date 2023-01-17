Watch CBS News
Vigil held for Jacqueline Montanaro, daughter Madelyn, who died in Hazlet house fire

Mother killed in house fire spent final moments trying to rescue daughter
HAZLET, N.Y. - A vigil is being held for a mother and her young daughter who died in a house fire

Jacqueline Montanaro ran back into her family's burning home in Hazlet Friday morning in an effort to save her 6-year-old daughter Madelyn. 

The mother and child died of their injuries. 

Montanaro's husband and 8-year-old daughter survived the fire. 

The vigil Tuesday is set for 6 p.m. at Veterans Park in Hazlet. 

Viewings are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m-8 p.m. at the Holmdel Funeral Home, and funeral services are planned for Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Benedict's Church in Holmdel. 

First published on January 17, 2023 / 4:44 PM

