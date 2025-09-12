Feast of San Gennaro returns to NYC's Little Italy for 2025. Here's what to know about the festival.

San Gennaro Festival kicks off in Little Italy

The Feast of San Gennaro is filling New York City's Little Italy with Italian pride for 2025.

The celebration of culture, food and faith kicked off Thursday for its 99th year.

Here's everything to know about which streets to visit and what it's all about.

When is the 2025 Feast of San Gennaro in NYC?

The 98th annual The Feast of San Gennaro festival is in the Little Italy neighborhood of Manhattan, New York City, on Saturday, September 14, 2024. Ted Shaffrey / AP

The celebration started Thursday, Sept. 12 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 21.

The Grand Procession is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13. This year's grand marshal is actor, comedian and radio talk show host Joe Piscopo, of Passaic, New Jersey.

Several other events are scheduled for the 11-day celebration, including lots of live music, a high mass and a panel with Sylvester Stallone and the cast of The Tulsa King. CLICK HERE for the calendar.

Mulberry Street comes alive for 2025 San Gennaro festival

The festival is held each year in Manhattan's Little Italy neighborhood, stretching along Mulberry Street between Canal and Houston streets.

The air there is filled with the smell of sausage and peppers, fried calamari and clams.

"It's good. This is my first time ever having it. I come here like every year and I always pass by, and I'm like, I'm feeling clams today," one visitor said.

The food mixes with the smell of fresh, hand rolled cigars.

"It's awesome, it's so many people, beautiful," said Rick Vavro, of Austin, Texas. "Really exciting to be here, it's so big."

History of the Feast of San Gennaro in Little Italy

It's more than just a festival. It's about keeping the Italian traditions carried across the ocean alive in the heart of New York City today.

The feast celebrates the life of Saint Gennaro, the patron saint and protector of Naples. It began as a one-day block party in 1926 and has grown into an iconic tradition.

Ernest Lepore is a fourth generation owner of Ferrara's gelato, which opened 133 years ago.

"It's so much fun to be part of the history," he said. "We just like to get out and share food, and this is a great opportunity."

"It doesn't have to be fancy, it has to be fun," he added.

Everywhere you look, the sights and sounds of New York blend with the colors of Italy.

"Every minute, it gets busier and busier. I've seen this feast for 15 years," said P.J. Monte, of Monte's.

Nearly 100 years later, that spirit still fills the streets.