Hoboken, N.J. boil water advisory lifted after 2 separate main breaks

A boil water advisory impacting all of Hoboken, New Jersey, has been lifted, officials said Thursday.

The advisory was issued two days ago after two separate water main breaks occurred within hours of each other, potentially compromising the entire city's drinking water, officials said.

Veolia Water said emergency repairs were completed on the 12-inch water main at Newark and Garden streets and on an eight-inch main at Garden and Ninth that broke on Tuesday. Water quality testing later met all regulatory standards, the utility said.

Veolia Water urged Hoboken residents to take the following precautions before resuming regular water use:

Run faucets for three to five minutes to flush service connection and interior plumbing with water from the service main.

Empty and clean automatic ice makers and water chillers.

Drain and refill hot water heaters if the temperature is set below 113 degrees.

Service connections with a water softener/cartridge filters should be run through a regeneration cycle or other manufacturer-recommended procedures.

Water reservoirs in tall buildings should be drained and refilled (as applicable).

Veolia Water said emergency repairs were completed two days after the water main breaks on Aug. 9, 2025, in Hoboken, New Jersey. CBS News New York

New Jersey water main breaks blamed on aging infrastructure

Hoboken residents and businesses were told to boil water for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, washing dishes, making ice cubes and brushing teeth. Customers near the break sites had low or no water pressure while the repairs were being made.

The utility said water main breaks are common in Hoboken due to aging infrastructure.

The Paterson area went through multiple water main breaks and boil water advisories last month. The first was blamed on a 140-year-old pipe that broke near Hinchliffe Stadium on Aug. 9.

A 20-inch water main break flooded an intersection in New York City's Upper Manhattan overnight Wednesday.