Video shows water main break flooding Inwood intersection

A water main break is flooding an Upper Manhattan intersection early Thursday morning.

The break was reported shortly before 11:45 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street in the Inwood neighborhood.

Chopper 2 over Inwood water main break Chopper 2 is checking out a water main break in Inwood. Posted by CBS New York on Thursday, September 11, 2025

Chopper 2 flew overhead, where the water could be seen gushing from the ground.

The break is located under the elevated 1 train station at Dyckman Street. Nagle Avenue is partially open, but Dyckman Street is closed in the area.

Crews are on the scene working to shut off the water before they can begin making repairs. It's unclear how long service will be impacted.

The cause of the leak is also under investigation.

Check back for the latest updates on this developing story.