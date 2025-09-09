Watch CBS News
Local News

Boil water advisory issued in Hoboken, New Jersey, after 2 water main breaks

By
Zinnia Maldonado
Zinnia Maldonado
Zinnia Maldonado joins the CBS News New York team from CBS Boston. While there, she had the opportunity to cover an array of national and breaking news stories such as the Boston Marathon, the Harmony Montgomery disappearance and the Celtics' journey to the NBA Finals.
Read Full Bio
Zinnia Maldonado

/ CBS New York

Hoboken under boil water advisory after 2 water main breaks
Hoboken under boil water advisory after 2 water main breaks 01:51

A boil water advisory has been issued in Hoboken, New Jersey, after two separate water main breaks.

The entire city is affected by the advisory.

An aerial view of a water main break in Hoboken, New Jersey
A water main broke at Newark and Garden streets in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Sept. 9, 2025. Chopper 2

At around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Veolia Water announced emergency repairs were being made on a 12-inch water main located at Newark and Garden streets. That broken main has since been isolated and water is receding.

Several hours later, however, an 8-inch water main broke just nine blocks north at Garden and Ninth streets.

An aerial view of a water main break in Hoboken, New Jersey
A water main broke at Garden and Ninth streets in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Sept. 9, 2025. Chopper 2

Officials said drivers should avoid both intersections while repairs are underway.

Water is being distributed at Monroe Gardens on Jackson Street, Fox Hill Gardens on 13th Street, and the Multi-Service Center on First Street until 10 p.m. Tuesday or while supply lasts.

Hoboken residents and businesses should boil water for at least one minute, then allow to cool before using for drinking, cooking, washing dishes, making ice cubes and brushing teeth. Customers who live near the break sites may have low or no water pressure while repairs are being made.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Zinnia Maldonado

Zinnia Maldonado joins the CBS News New York team from CBS Boston. While there, she had the opportunity to cover an array of national and breaking news stories such as the Boston Marathon, the Harmony Montgomery disappearance and the Celtics' journey to the NBA Finals.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue