Boil water advisory issued in Hoboken, New Jersey, after 2 water main breaks

A boil water advisory has been issued in Hoboken, New Jersey, after two separate water main breaks.

The entire city is affected by the advisory.

A water main broke at Newark and Garden streets in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Sept. 9, 2025. Chopper 2

At around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Veolia Water announced emergency repairs were being made on a 12-inch water main located at Newark and Garden streets. That broken main has since been isolated and water is receding.

Several hours later, however, an 8-inch water main broke just nine blocks north at Garden and Ninth streets.

A water main broke at Garden and Ninth streets in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Sept. 9, 2025. Chopper 2

Officials said drivers should avoid both intersections while repairs are underway.

Water is being distributed at Monroe Gardens on Jackson Street, Fox Hill Gardens on 13th Street, and the Multi-Service Center on First Street until 10 p.m. Tuesday or while supply lasts.

Hoboken residents and businesses should boil water for at least one minute, then allow to cool before using for drinking, cooking, washing dishes, making ice cubes and brushing teeth. Customers who live near the break sites may have low or no water pressure while repairs are being made.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice.