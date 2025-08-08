Water main break in Paterson, New Jersey may impact service for some customers
A water main break in Paterson, New Jersey may be affecting service for some customers.
The Passaic Valley Water Commission says crews are responding to a 30-inch water main break near Hinchcliffe Stadium.
The utility says customers in Paterson and Prospect Park may experience low pressure, discolored water or temporary service interruptions while the repairs are underway.
Check back soon for the latest updates on this developing story.