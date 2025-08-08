Watch CBS News
Water main break in Paterson, New Jersey may impact service for some customers

By
Renee Anderson
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.
Renee Anderson

/ CBS New York

A water main break in Paterson, New Jersey may be affecting service for some customers. 

The Passaic Valley Water Commission says crews are responding to a 30-inch water main break near Hinchcliffe Stadium

The utility says customers in Paterson and Prospect Park may experience low pressure, discolored water or temporary service interruptions while the repairs are underway.

Check back soon for the latest updates on this developing story. 

