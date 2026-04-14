Harvey Weinstein facing third rape trial in New York City

Jury selection for Harvey Weinstein's rape retrial in a Manhattan courtroom could begin as soon as Tuesday.

The disgraced movie mogul is accused of third-degree rape of actress Jessica Mann in a New York City hotel room in 2013. He was tried two other times in 2020 and 2025 on sexual assault charges in New York.

The judge has to rule on some pre-trial motions first. Once that is finished, the trial can start.

The 73-year-old, who was in a wheelchair at a March court appearance, has been behind bars for a little over six years. At a January hearing, he said he "never assaulted anyone," and his "spirit was breaking."

Weinstein's trials stretch over several years

Weinstein's landmark #MeToo-era case has spanned seven years and trials in two states.

He was first tried in 2020, where he was convicted of raping Mann and forcing oral sex on another woman. The New York Court of Appeals overturned the conviction.

He had a retrial in 2025, but it resulted in a split verdict. Jurors unanimously found him guilty of sexually assaulting Miriam Hale and not guilty of assaulting Kaja Sokola more than a decade ago. They were unable to reach a verdict on allegations that he assaulted Mann.

The judge upheld the first two convictions but declared a mistrial on the final rape charge after the jury foreperson refused to keep deliberating.

Defense tried to get conviction thrown out

His lawyers filed a motion earlier this year to get the sex crime conviction thrown out due to a juror allegedly threatening another during deliberations.

In January, Weinstein was considering pleading guilty to avoid trial. His lawyers said Weinstein still maintains his innocence.

Weinstein is currently serving a 16-year sentence from a conviction in California.