Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years for sexual assault in California

Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced in California to 16 years for sexual assault. Weinstein is already serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York for criminal sexual assault and third-degree rape.

Superior Court Judge Lisa B. Lench sentenced the 70-year-old Weinstein in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on Thursday after denying a defense motion for a new trial.

Jurors in December convicted Weinstein of one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault against an Italian model and actor during a 2013 film festival in the run-up to that year's Academy Awards. The jury spared Weinstein an even longer sentence when they acquitted him of the sexual battery of a massage therapist and failed to reach verdicts on counts involving two other women.

Last week, Lench rejected a request from Gloria Allred, an attorney for some of the women who testified at trial, to allow others to make similar statements in court about the man who has for five years been a magnet for the #MeToo movement.

"I'm not going to make this an open forum on Mr. Weinstein's conduct," Lench said.

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been sexually assaulted.

Legal uncertainties remain on both coasts for Weinstein.

New York's highest court has agreed to hear his appeal in his rape and sexual assault convictions there. And prosecutors in Los Angeles have yet to say whether they will retry Weinstein on counts they were unable to reach a verdict on.

It is not yet clear where he will serve his time while these issues are decided.

His New York sentence would be served before a California prison term, though a retrial or other issues could keep him from being sent back there soon.

Weinstein is eligible for parole in New York in 2039.