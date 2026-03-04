Jury selection date set for Harvey Weinstein's third rape trial in NYC

Harvey Weinstein was back in a Manhattan courtroom Wednesday as a judge set a date for jury selection for his third rape trial.

The 73-year-old disgraced movie mogul was in a wheelchair at a hearing Wednesday morning. He is accused of third-degree rape of actress Jessica Mann in a New York City hotel room in 2013.

At a hearing in January, Weinstein said he "never assaulted anyone," and his "spirit was breaking" after nearly six years behind bars.

Jury selection was set for April 14.

Weinstein's previous trials

Weinstein's first trial was in 2020. He was convicted of raping Mann and forcing oral sex on another woman. New York's highest court overturned those convictions, leading to a retrial in 2025.

That trial resulted in a split verdict decision last June. Jurors unanimously found him guilty of sexually assaulting one woman and not guilty of assaulting another more than a decade ago. They were unable to reach a verdict on allegations that he assaulted a third woman.

The jury reportedly had tense deliberations, with the foreperson saying there was fighting between jurors. One juror allegedly threatened another.

Weinstein's defense team called for a mistrial, which didn't happen.

Luigi Mangione's and Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyers hired

Weinstein recently reshaped his legal team after deciding not to plead guilty.

Jacob Kaplan, Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos are his new lawyers, replacing Weinstein's longtime attorney Arthur Aidala. Kaplan and Agnifilo are representing Luigi Mangione in his state and federal cases in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Agnifilo and Geragos represented Sean "Diddy" Combs in his case, accusing him of sex trafficking, prostitution-related charges and racketeering. Combs was convicted on the prostitution counts but acquitted of the more severe charges. The two attorneys are also defending the three Alexander brothers at their sex trafficking trial in Manhattan federal court.